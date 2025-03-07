Police warn residents of Derbyshire town to keep dogs and children safe after badger caught in snare near school

Parents and dog owners have been warned to keep their children and pets safe – after the police were called to a badger that had been trapped in a snare near a Derbyshire school.

On Thursday, March 6, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team and staff from Mansfield Wildlife Centre were called to reports of a badger in distress after being caught in a snare near Shirebrook Academy.

A team spokesperson said: “Prior to police arriving, some brave and caring members of the Shirebrook community had already tried to care for this badger and set it free by cutting it loose from the snare.

“We have made contact with Derbyshire Police's Rural Crime Team, who are going to be attending Shirebrook as soon as possible to look into this matter further and look for any other potential snares.

Officers urged parents and dog owners walking along the track to take care.

“We wanted to warn members of the public that are potentially going to be enjoying the sunshine by walking their dogs or walking with small children on the track where this occurred.

“Please be careful around the hedges in this location as there may potentially be further snares, and please keep your dogs on a lead in this location. The location in question is the track off Common Lane leading into the field by the side of the bus stop across from Shirebrook Academy.”