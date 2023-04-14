News you can trust since 1855
Police warn residents of Derbyshire town after reports of “very persistent” cold callers

A number of “very persistent” cold callers have been attending homes in a Derbyshire town – with some going as far as to wedge doors open with their feet.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read

The Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports concerning cold callers in recent weeks.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are currently suffering with door-to-door salespeople throughout Belper and the wider area – with incidents being reported at Ambergate, Heage and Holbrook.

“It is not an offence to canvas at the door, however, it is often an unwelcome visit. There have been several reports of these salespeople being very persistent – even to the point of wedging the door open with their foot.

A number of cold callers have been reported in and around Belper.A number of cold callers have been reported in and around Belper.
“My advice is that if you think you have one of these people at your door (look for that large hold-all they will have slung across their shoulders), do not answer the door. If you must speak to them, do it from an upstairs window if possible.

“If they will not leave call the police. This will usually result in some parting abuse as they walk away. Whilst unpleasant, it is better than finding yourself some £50 down for two tea towels.”