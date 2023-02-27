News you can trust since 1855
Police warn residents following Peak District garage burglary and car incident - as list of burglaries in Derbyshire gets longer

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and check their security following a garage burglary and an incident involving a car.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 9:04pm

The garage burglary happened around 7pm on Thursday, February 23 on Tedgness Road with the vehicle being entered on Padley Hill, Grindleford possibly around the same time or after.

Another residential burglary happened nearby around midnight between Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday February 22 on Michlow Close, Bradwell, where a shed was broken into.

Last week's incidents follow several residential burglaries reported to Police in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire areas.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and may have information, CCTV, doorbell or Dashcam of any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone who can help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force via the following methods quoting reference: 23*116723 regarding the garage burglary or 23*119918 about the vehicle entry.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.