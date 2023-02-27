The garage burglary happened around 7pm on Thursday, February 23 on Tedgness Road with the vehicle being entered on Padley Hill, Grindleford possibly around the same time or after.

Another residential burglary happened nearby around midnight between Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday February 22 on Michlow Close, Bradwell, where a shed was broken into.

Last week's incidents follow several residential burglaries reported to Police in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire areas.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and may have information, CCTV, doorbell or Dashcam of any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone who can help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force via the following methods quoting reference: 23*116723 regarding the garage burglary or 23*119918 about the vehicle entry.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

