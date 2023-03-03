Police warn residents as allotments targeted in Derbyshire village
Police have issued an appeal after a number of allotments was targeted in Derbyshire village.
Over the night on Monday, February 27 and into the early hours of Tuesday, February 28 several allotments were targeted at Bakestone Moor allotment, in Whitwell.
Following the incident, Derbyshire Police advised all owners of allotments to ensure their sheds are locked and secure.
Officers have urged any witnesses or anyone who has any information regarding the burglaries to contact the force on the methods below quoting incident number 23*126386:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.