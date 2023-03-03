Over the night on Monday, February 27 and into the early hours of Tuesday, February 28 several allotments were targeted at Bakestone Moor allotment, in Whitwell.

Following the incident, Derbyshire Police advised all owners of allotments to ensure their sheds are locked and secure.

Officers have urged any witnesses or anyone who has any information regarding the burglaries to contact the force on the methods below quoting incident number 23*126386:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101