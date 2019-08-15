Police warn Peak District tourists who are doing this illegal thing

Tourists in the Peak District have been warned by police for parking illegally near to a Derbyshire beauty spot.

Several motorists have been handed traffic offence reports for parking illegally on a road nearby Padley Gorge over the past few weekends.

Police said it is a long standing issue on the B6521 at Nether Padley, between Longshaw and Grindleford, which officers from the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to work to address.

The road has a solid white line and a broken white line running down the centre of the road. It is illegal to park in places where there is a solid white line as it forces traffic onto the other side of the road and potentially into the path of oncoming traffic.

PCSO Anthony Boswell, of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We find that the issue of parking in this area becomes a concern particularly during nicer weather and in holiday periods, when people are attracted to the local beauty spot.

“Signs are in place to advise drivers, but despite this and regular reminders, along with enforcement, we continue to see motorists parking illegally at this spot.”

You can contact the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team using the following non-emergency methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101

The Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are also on social media, to follow them like their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BakewellSNT or on Twitter, @HathersageSNT