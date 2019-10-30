Police warn of phishing email targeting Chesterfield residents

A new malicious email is doing the rounds in Chesterfiwld trying to scam people for money say Derbyshire Police.

Derbyshire Police have been made aware of a scam regarding emails being sent to people claiming to have hacked into their webcams and put malware onto their computers.

A force spokesperson said: "They then request Crypto Currency be sent to them to prevent explicit footage being released to friends and family on the web and via social media.

"The person who received this email doesn't even have a webcam so knew it was a fraudulent scam.

"Please don't fall victim to such a scam and be safe online."

