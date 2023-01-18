Police warn of cleaning equipment scam in Derbyshire towns - with salesmen charging £50 for dusters

Officers in the Belper and Duffield area received calls regarding door-to-door salesmen calling at people’s homes and being forceful in trying to persuade them to buy cleaning equipment for exorbitant prices.

It has been reported that salesmen were charging as much as £50 for basic cleaning equipment such as dusters.

Belper, Kilburn and Heage Police SNT said in a statement: “Look out of a window before opening the door and if you don’t feel confident in answering it then don’t. You can often tell these types of salesmen as they will usually have a large shoulder bag with them to carry the items.

