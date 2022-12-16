News you can trust since 1855
Police warn of “awful” drink drive consequences as Chesterfield woman jailed

A Derbyshire Constabulary detective – commenting on the case of a 38-year-old mum jailed for running her partner over – has said “drink driving kills people”.

By Ben McVay
4 minutes ago

Detective Constable Scott Cooper made the comment while speaking about Lucy Quirke - who was jailed for 15 months yesterday (Thursday).

Derby Crown court heard on Thursday how she killed John Wright by driving over him – not noticing he had fallen into the road before she drove off.

The terrible accident – on October 25, 2021 – happened as Quirke drove Mr Wright back to his home on Winchester Road, Newbold.

Lucy Quirke was jailed for 15 months
The court heard the pair had a “slight disagreement” after a night out celebrating Quirke’s partner’s 28th birthday.

It emerged that she had drunk four pints of lager, a shot and a spirit mixer before getting behind the wheel.

Commenting on the awful case, DC Cooper said: “I hope this case serves as a reminder to anyone who might think about getting behind the wheel of vehicle after drinking alcohol of the awful consequences their decision could have.”

Mr Wright’s family – who filled the public gallery – wept during yesterday’s hearing as his mother Sue described him for the court.

She said: “I’ll never, ever, get over losing my son, John, a happy, beautiful boy who was loved by almost all who knew him.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Quirke: “I have no doubt whatsoever you’re filled with remorse – your negligence resulted in the death of the man with whom you were in love.

"You are a good person and a prison sentence will hit you hard but you drove home while in drink.”