Police warn Derbyshire residents of resurgent Facebook scam attempting to steal log in details
The Derbyshire Police Online Safety Team have reported a resurgence in the ‘look who died’ video scam.
A team spokesperson said: “Previously, we reported this spreading via Facebook Messenger, but more recently it's appearing as posts on timelines, tagging others. Do not click on the link.
“As well as the risk of malware, the link takes you to a fake copycat login page. Entering your details provides your password to criminals, allowing them to log in to your account and post in your name.
READ THIS: We try out the Peak Sightseeer open top bus from Chesterfield to the Peak District - and here's what we thought
“Never enter login details if you are redirected to a login page. If you haven't already, enable two factor authentication on your social media accounts to add an extra layer or protection.”