Police warn Derbyshire residents of resurgent Facebook scam attempting to steal log in details

Derbyshire residents were urged to stay safe online amid a scam that tricks Facebook users into providing their log in details.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST

The Derbyshire Police Online Safety Team have reported a resurgence in the ‘look who died’ video scam.

A team spokesperson said: “Previously, we reported this spreading via Facebook Messenger, but more recently it's appearing as posts on timelines, tagging others. Do not click on the link.

“As well as the risk of malware, the link takes you to a fake copycat login page. Entering your details provides your password to criminals, allowing them to log in to your account and post in your name.

Facebook users were warned to be wary of these scams.Facebook users were warned to be wary of these scams.
“Never enter login details if you are redirected to a login page. If you haven't already, enable two factor authentication on your social media accounts to add an extra layer or protection.”