Police warn Derbyshire residents of resurgent Facebook scam attempting to steal log in details

The Derbyshire Police Online Safety Team have reported a resurgence in the ‘look who died’ video scam.

A team spokesperson said: “Previously, we reported this spreading via Facebook Messenger, but more recently it's appearing as posts on timelines, tagging others. Do not click on the link.

“As well as the risk of malware, the link takes you to a fake copycat login page. Entering your details provides your password to criminals, allowing them to log in to your account and post in your name.

Facebook users were warned to be wary of these scams.