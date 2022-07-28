Police warn Derbyshire residents of latest scam – with criminals posing as cops to steal people’s money

Over the past two days, Derbyshire Police have received reports from residents in the Derbyshire Dales, who said they were called by people purporting to be officers at Charing Cross police station in London.

These criminals claim that the person’s card has been used fraudulently in an attempt to gain details and steal money.

In previous calls after the victim hangs up to make a 999 call, the scammer keeps the line open and manipulates them during the second call – making them believe that their card has been cloned and used.

Any such calls should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

They say arrests are going to be made and convince the caller to assist the investigation by transferring large amounts of money to other accounts.

Officers will never ask anyone to transfer large amounts of money into other accounts to help with any investigations.

If you receive a call like this, you should not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

Contact the police as soon as possible so they can assess the area that is being targeted, alert the banks and work to protect other local residents to prevent any financial loss.

After ending the call, wait for five minutes or so and make sure you can hear dial tone before calling 101.

To call your bank, use the number found on the back of your card. All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud, either online or by calling 0300 120 2040.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.