Police warn Derbyshire parents that powers to return their children home will be used to help tackle anti-social behaviour

Police have issued a statement to dispel any myths about when officers can return children home – and warned parents that these powers will be used to help tackle anti-social incidents in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team has advised parents that officers are able to return children home – after being told by a child that they had no such powers to do so.

A team spokesperson said: “Whilst on patrols the other day, officers came across a group of children that are known to commit anti-social behaviour, whilst waiting for the bus in the Wirksworth area after school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon speaking to them, they were politely reminded that, when waiting for the bus or in any other public place, that they must not act in anti-social manner – including entering residents’ properties, running around, throwing stones, throwing traffic cones and swearing. Otherwise, there would be further consequences, which could range from ASB letters, behavioural contracts or being taken home.

Officers have advised parents that they will use their powers to return children home when necessary.

“Most children took those words of advice on board, and as always there are a few that like to think that they are smart and want to tell us, there are things we can not do as police. For example, one child commented – ‘you can’t touch kids’, meaning you as police cannot take us home.”

The team has since issued the following advice to young people and their parents, highlighting the scenarios in which police are able to return a child to their home.

Their spokesperson said: “Police can take children home in the following instances. Common law duty of care - where the police have a legal duty of care under the common law, they can do what is reasonable, necessary and proportionate to prevent that child suffering foreseeable harm. This may justify using force to return a child home if they are in a dangerous situation, but not if the child is in a safe location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delegation of parental responsibility - anyone with parental responsibility for a child has a right to control a child’s movements to protect the child from harm. This may include using reasonable force to return the child to their home address. One option is for the officer to request the person with parental responsibility to attend the location to collect the child.

“Where the person with parental responsibility is unable to attend the location to recover their child, the person with parental authority may delegate parental responsibility to the police. However, before using force, officers should confirm that the person with parental responsibility has consented to force being used.

“These are just a couple of powers police hold to keep children safe and will be used when necessary. Parents and guardians, please speak with your children and remind them about how they should behaving when and about in public – just so they are not being returned home by the police.”