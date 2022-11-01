News you can trust since 1855
Police warn Derbyshire fly-tippers to ‘expect a visit’ after huge pile of rubbish dumped in middle of road

Officers have warned fly tippers to ‘expect a visit’ after a large pile of rubbish was dumped on a Derbyshire road.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 12:18pm

On Sunday, October 30, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended reports that a large amount of rubbish had been left blocking a road near Clowne.

Officers found old garden fencing, gas bottles and building rubbish had been dumped on the route – causing a significant hazard to drivers.

The DRCT promised that whoever dumped the rubbish would face the consequences.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “Once the local council’s environmental team has gone through it to find your address, then expect a visit followed by a hefty fine and/or your day in court.”