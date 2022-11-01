Police warn Derbyshire fly-tippers to ‘expect a visit’ after huge pile of rubbish dumped in middle of road
Officers have warned fly tippers to ‘expect a visit’ after a large pile of rubbish was dumped on a Derbyshire road.
On Sunday, October 30, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended reports that a large amount of rubbish had been left blocking a road near Clowne.
Officers found old garden fencing, gas bottles and building rubbish had been dumped on the route – causing a significant hazard to drivers.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “Once the local council’s environmental team has gone through it to find your address, then expect a visit followed by a hefty fine and/or your day in court.”