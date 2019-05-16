Police want to trace this man with distinctive bat tattoo in connection with use of stolen bank cards in Derbyshire

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man with a distinctive bat tattoo who they would like to speak to about the use of stolen bank cards.
The cards were stolen in a burglary in Riddings last month and were then used on the morning of Sunday, April 21 in the Underwood and Selston areas of Nottinghamshire.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to the man – who has the bat tattoo on the back of his neck – about the incident and are asking him to come forward."
If you know who he is, call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000203064.