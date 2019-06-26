Police want to speak to this man in connection with an armed robbery in Derbyshire

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Derbyshire have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

At about 4.30pm on Sunday, June 9, a man entered the Co-op in Main Street, Breaston, and threatened staff and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Call police on 101.

He made off in a silver Renault Daily van, registration LV09 OVZ, which drove off down Blind Lane towards Stevens Lane.

At about 4am the following day, a van was found on fire off Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre. This is believed by officers to be the van that was used in the the robbery in Breaston which had been stolen from a house in Long Eaton overnight on June 3, Derbyshire police said.

Detectives are keen to speak to the man pictured or hear from anyone who may recognise the individual pictured.

DC Tim Phillips, who is investigating the incident, said: “While we know the image is not of the best quality it does show the man’s clothing and height.

The coat which police believe the man was wearing.

“He was wearing a distinctive blue and black North Face coat, similar to that pictured.

“We also still want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the initial incident and may have any dashcam footage that shows the man.”

Detectives are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the van parked up between June 4 and June 9.

They also want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Longmoor Lane in the early hours of Monday, June 10, and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the van or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with any information that can help detectives with their enquiries should call police on 101 quoting reference 19*296695 or call Crimestoppers.