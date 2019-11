Police are asking for help in identifying the person in this image after the theft of a charity tin from a Derbyshire service station.

It happened on Wednesday, November 13 at Tibshelf Services.

Do you recognise them?

If you recognise them, call police on 101.

Quote the name of the officer on the case, PC 2739 BAKER and quote reference number 19000616095.

