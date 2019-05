Police have released an image of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with an 'incident' at a Dronfield shop.

It happened at McColls in the Greendale Shopping Centre on April 7 (2019).

Who is he?

Officers need to speak with the man shown in the picture, as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

If you have any information call101 quoting reference number 19*177167PC and the office on the case, 14615 SATTERLEY.

READ MORE: M1 FULLY RE-OPENED AFTER TIBSHELF CRASH