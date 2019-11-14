Police want to speak to this man after Chesterfield 'assault'

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged assault in Chesterfield.

The 34-year-old man was stood near a doorway on Corporation Street, not far from Tiki bar and Association bar at around 1.30am on Friday, November 1.

Do you know him? Pic: Derbyshire Police.

He was allegedly approached by a man who said something to the victim, and then punched him in the face.

The victim suffered a cut to the lip.

Do you recognise him? If so, call 101, quoting reference number 19*586380 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ryan Gill.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

