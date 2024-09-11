Police ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire woman
Elizabeth, who is 50, was last seen in Nottingham Road, Somercotes at around 2 pm today.
She is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with shoulder length blonde hair and was wearing a long black hoodie, with a purple gym vest underneath, and black trainers. She was carrying a black Mulberry handbag.
Anyone who has seen Elizabeth, is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 618 of 11 September.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.