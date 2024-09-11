Police are very concerned for the safety of a woman who is missing from Alfreton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth, who is 50, was last seen in Nottingham Road, Somercotes at around 2 pm today.

She is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with shoulder length blonde hair and was wearing a long black hoodie, with a purple gym vest underneath, and black trainers. She was carrying a black Mulberry handbag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth, is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 618 of 11 September.

Elizabeth, who is 50, was last seen in Nottingham Road, Somercotes at around 2 pm today.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.