Police urge witnesses to come forward after man stabbed in Chesterfield park

The incident occurred between 6.00pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 19 in the Monkey Park recreation ground on Chester Street.
A man in his 20s suffered a single stab wound to his stomach during the incident, which left him with minor injuries.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*221767:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.