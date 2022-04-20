Police urge witnesses to come forward after man stabbed in Chesterfield park

Police are asking the public to help their investigation after a man was stabbed at a park in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:00 pm

The incident occurred between 6.00pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 19 in the Monkey Park recreation ground on Chester Street.

A man in his 20s suffered a single stab wound to his stomach during the incident, which left him with minor injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*221767:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.