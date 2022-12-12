Police urge witnesses to come forward after huge brawl breaks out in Derbyshire town centre

Officers are investigating a violent incident on King Street, Belper – which occurred between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday, November 20.

The incident involved a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner, after which a large number of males began to fight.

The incident took place last month on Belper’s King Street.

Any witnesses, or those with information, are being asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22000678880:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101