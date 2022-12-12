Police urge witnesses to come forward after huge brawl breaks out in Derbyshire town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out between a large group of men in a Derbyshire town.
Officers are investigating a violent incident on King Street, Belper – which occurred between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday, November 20.
The incident involved a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner, after which a large number of males began to fight.
Any witnesses, or those with information, are being asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22000678880:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.