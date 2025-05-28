Police urge witnesses to come forward after burglary at Derbyshire petrol station

Police have urged members of the public to aid their investigation into a burglary at a Derbyshire petrol station.

The burglary occurred just after 11.15pm on Tuesday, May 27 at the Gulf Petrol station in Raynesway, Derby – when cash and alcohol were stolen.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*307221:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.