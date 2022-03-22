Police urge residents to ‘be respectful’ following parking issues in Derbyshire village

Officers have reassured residents of a Derbyshire village that they will be taking action to tackle parking issues.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:22 pm

Over the weekend, the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of parking problems in the Allendale Park area - especially around the bungalows opposite the park.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers will be monitoring this area in the next few weeks and will deal with any vehicles that are clearly parked illegally.

“Please be respectful when you park your vehicle.”

Police have said they will tackle motorists - such as the owner of this Fiat - who park illegally in the village.

