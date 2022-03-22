Police urge residents to ‘be respectful’ following parking issues in Derbyshire village
Officers have reassured residents of a Derbyshire village that they will be taking action to tackle parking issues.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:22 pm
Over the weekend, the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of parking problems in the Allendale Park area - especially around the bungalows opposite the park.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers will be monitoring this area in the next few weeks and will deal with any vehicles that are clearly parked illegally.
“Please be respectful when you park your vehicle.”