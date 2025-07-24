Police urge residents to adhere to road closure in Derbyshire – as drivers move signs to pass along ‘dangerous’ route

Drivers have been warned to adhere to a road closure along a “dangerous” Derbyshire route – amid reports of drivers moving signs to allow their cars to pass.

The Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team has called on Kilburn residents to adhere to the closure in place along Tants Meadow, Lower Kilburn.

A team spokesperson said: “This is due to be closed until August 1.We have had reports that the signs are being moved in the evening to allow cars to pass.

“We would just like to remind motorists of the dangers, due to large areas of road being dug up. The last thing we want is for somebody to put themselves at unnecessary risk.”