Police urge residents of Derbyshire town to protect their cars after rise in attempted vehicle thefts

The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in criminals tampering with car doors in the town, attempting to gain access to vehicles.

Officers have reassured residents that they are working to tackle the issue, and have urged them to report any suspicious activity or further attempts to access cars.

They have also advised that residents check their vehicles are locked and keep any valuables out of sight.

Any information should be reported to the police.

Any CCTV which shows those involved in these offences should be passed onto Derbyshire Police, who can be contacted using the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101