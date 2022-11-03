Police urge residents of Derbyshire town to protect their cars after rise in attempted vehicle thefts
Officers have urged the residents of a Derbyshire town to be vigilant after a recent spike in attempted vehicle thefts.
The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in criminals tampering with car doors in the town, attempting to gain access to vehicles.
Officers have reassured residents that they are working to tackle the issue, and have urged them to report any suspicious activity or further attempts to access cars.
They have also advised that residents check their vehicles are locked and keep any valuables out of sight.
Any CCTV which shows those involved in these offences should be passed onto Derbyshire Police, who can be contacted using the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.