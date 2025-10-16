Police urge public to ring 999 after incidents involving bikes riding ‘dangerously’ in Derbyshire hot spots

Officers have launched an appeal after reports of off-road bikes putting members of the public at risk.

Derbyshire police have been made aware of two off road bikes in the area of Matlock and Darley Dale ‘riding dangerously, putting members of the public at risk and committing anti-social behaviour’.

Today (Wednesday, October 15) officers have launched an appeal to the public in connection with the incidents.

A spokesperson for the force: “This is happening at varying times of day and night.

"Can any further sightings of the bikes be rang in on 999 at the point they are seen?

"If you are able to obtain any photos or footage of the bikes and their manner of riding without putting yourself or anyone else in danger, please do so.”