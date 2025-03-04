Police urge public to help them trace man in connection with Derbyshire incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST

Officers are attempting to trace a man in connection with a Derbyshire incident – and have called for anyone who can help identify him to come forward.

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred in Stanley, between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on Monday, March 3.

As part of their investigation, officers have issued a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the pictured individual, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*124841:

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

