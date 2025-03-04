Police urge public to help them trace man in connection with Derbyshire incident
The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred in Stanley, between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on Monday, March 3.
As part of their investigation, officers have issued a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the pictured individual, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*124841:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.