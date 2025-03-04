Police urge public to help them trace man in connection with Derbyshire incident

Officers are attempting to trace a man in connection with a Derbyshire incident – and have called for anyone who can help identify him to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred in Stanley, between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on Monday, March 3.

As part of their investigation, officers have issued a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the pictured individual, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*124841:

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.