Police urge public to help them trace man after incident breaks out in Chesterfield

Officers are appealing for help to identify a man who may have been injured during an incident in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Just before 7.00pm on Monday, February 20, Derbyshire Police were called to Bubnell Court in Birchen Close, Brockwell –

following reports of an altercation.

The pictured man was believed to have suffered injuries during the incident, but officers were unable to identify him and ensure his safety.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.
If you know the person in the footage, or have any information about what happened, our detectives would like to speak to you.

You can contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*108778:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.