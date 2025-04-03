Police urge public to help them trace individual as they investigate incident in Derbyshire town
Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating an incident that occurred along Gosforth Lane in Dronfield.
A team spokesperson said: “We are seeking the identity of this person of interest to help with our enquiries. If you have any information or you know who this person is, please contact using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*177960.”
