Police urge public to help them trace individual as they investigate incident in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Officers have called on the public to help them locate an individual in connection with an incident that took place in a Derbyshire town.

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating an incident that occurred along Gosforth Lane in Dronfield.

A team spokesperson said: “We are seeking the identity of this person of interest to help with our enquiries. If you have any information or you know who this person is, please contact using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*177960.”

If you wish to report anything to the police, you can use one of the following options:

This is the person that officers wish to locate.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

