Police urge members of the public to help efforts to trace wanted Derbyshire man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Efforts to locate a wanted man from Derbyshire are underway – with the public being urged to report any sightings.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Jacob Proudlove – who is originally from Swadlincote but is currently thought to be travelling around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Jacob Proudlove is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who has seen the 35-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*228288:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.