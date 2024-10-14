Police urge members of the public to help efforts to trace wanted Derbyshire man

Efforts to locate a wanted man from Derbyshire are underway – with the public being urged to report any sightings.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Jacob Proudlove – who is originally from Swadlincote but is currently thought to be travelling around the country.

Anyone who has seen Jacob Proudlove is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who has seen the 35-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*228288:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

