Police urge members of the public to help efforts to trace wanted Derbyshire man
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Jacob Proudlove – who is originally from Swadlincote but is currently thought to be travelling around the country.
Anyone who has seen the 35-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*228288:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.