Visitors to the Peak District have been warned to remain vigilant amid a “concerning increase” in criminals targeting vehicles parked at popular tourist hotspots – including Castleton, Bamford and Edale.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a warning to motorists amid a rise in criminals targeting vehicles at car parks across the Peak District.

A team spokesperson said: “We wish to bring to your attention a concerning increase in thefts from unattended vehicles in remote car parks and various locations throughout the Hope Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been observed that many of these incidents are occurring during daytime hours. Notable locations affected include Barber Booth, Edale/New Road, Bamford and Old Mam Tor Road, Castleton.

Vehicles at rural car parks in the Peak District have been targeted by criminals.

“In light of this situation, we kindly remind all motorists to ensure that no valuables are left visible within their vehicles. It is advisable to either take these items with you or securely store them out of sight in the boot of the vehicle. Additionally, please confirm that your vehicle is properly locked before leaving it unattended.

“We also emphasize the importance of reporting any suspicious activity. If you notice anything unusual, please report it online or contact our non-emergency number at 101. In the event of an ongoing crime, do not hesitate to call 999. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe.”