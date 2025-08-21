Police urge drivers to stay vigilant amid “concerning increase” in criminals targeting vehicles at car parks near popular Peak District tourist hotspots – including Castleton, Bamford and Edale
The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a warning to motorists amid a rise in criminals targeting vehicles at car parks across the Peak District.
A team spokesperson said: “We wish to bring to your attention a concerning increase in thefts from unattended vehicles in remote car parks and various locations throughout the Hope Valley.
“It has been observed that many of these incidents are occurring during daytime hours. Notable locations affected include Barber Booth, Edale/New Road, Bamford and Old Mam Tor Road, Castleton.
“In light of this situation, we kindly remind all motorists to ensure that no valuables are left visible within their vehicles. It is advisable to either take these items with you or securely store them out of sight in the boot of the vehicle. Additionally, please confirm that your vehicle is properly locked before leaving it unattended.
“We also emphasize the importance of reporting any suspicious activity. If you notice anything unusual, please report it online or contact our non-emergency number at 101. In the event of an ongoing crime, do not hesitate to call 999. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe.”