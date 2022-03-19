Police urge Derbyshire parents to ‘educate your children’ after youths climb roof to get into nursery

On Thursday, March 17, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports from local residents that young people were trying to get into the nursery at the town’s leisure centre.

When officers arrived there was a group of young males climbing up onto the roof. CCTV of the incident is currently being reviewed.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The leisure centre is currently a building site and is not safe. Please educate your children or they may find themselves on a consequence course with the police.”

The Killamarsh SNT are asking anyone with information on the incident to report it to them.