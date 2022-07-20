Police urge Derbyshire kids to ‘think about their actions’ after throwing rocks from bridge onto busy road

On Tuesday, July 19, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking an anti-social behaviour patrol in the town.
Officers received reports that young people had congregated on a bridge over Sheffield Road – from which they were throwing rocks and stones onto the cars below.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson asked those involved to “please think about your actions.”
Anyone with information about this is encouraged to message the Killamarsh SNT Facebook page, or call 101 – quoting incident 923 - 19/07/22.