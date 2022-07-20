Police urge Derbyshire kids to ‘think about their actions’ after throwing rocks from bridge onto busy road

On Tuesday, July 19, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking an anti-social behaviour patrol in the town.

Officers received reports that young people had congregated on a bridge over Sheffield Road – from which they were throwing rocks and stones onto the cars below.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson asked those involved to “please think about your actions.”

Luckily, no injuries were reported by officers.