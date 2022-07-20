Police urge Derbyshire kids to ‘think about their actions’ after throwing rocks from bridge onto busy road

A group of Derbyshire youths were urged to ‘think about their actions’ after throwing rocks at cars from a bridge.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:44 am

On Tuesday, July 19, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking an anti-social behaviour patrol in the town.

Officers received reports that young people had congregated on a bridge over Sheffield Road – from which they were throwing rocks and stones onto the cars below.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson asked those involved to “please think about your actions.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Luckily, no injuries were reported by officers.

READ THIS: Bungling Derbyshire robber jailed for holding up a shop - armed with a cardboard toilet roll tube

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to message the Killamarsh SNT Facebook page, or call 101 – quoting incident 923 - 19/07/22.