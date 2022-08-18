Police urge Derbyshire businesses to be vigilant as cooking oil thefts rise across the county

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the thefts have been from businesses in the north of the county, though officers have received reports from as far south as Derby and Swadlincote. Over the last three months, there have been over two dozen reports of such offences.

It is believed that thieves are targeting businesses such as takeaways and pubs to steal the used oil, then selling it on to make biofuels for use in diesel vehicles.

As businesses are required to arrange recycling of used cooking oils, the force understands that some criminals are exploiting this process. They are either pretending to be legitimate recycling companies or targeting unsecured premises to steal the oil before it can be recycled.

This photo was taken after officers stopped a van on the M1 and arrested two people on suspicion of stealing cooking oil in November 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses are urged to review their security and processes for disposing of cooking oils, to prevent them being targeted by thieves. Derbyshire Police have also recommended the following safety measures to any concerned business owners:

Ask suppliers for locking barrels. Many cooking oil barrels have a securing ring around the top which can be padlocked to prevent siphoning

Ensure CCTV cameras and security lighting are installed to help deter thieves

Keep used oil barrels indoors if it is safe do so, or ensure they are out of reach of opportunistic thieves

Regular monitoring of used cooking oil levels will indicate if a theft has occurred. Alarms can also be installed in containers if they fall below a certain level.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “As the cost of living continues to soar, we know that some motorists may be tempted to fill their fuel tanks with seemingly cheap biofuels. However, in the long run use of such products is likely to cause increased costs as they can be harmful to modern diesel engines as they pose a serious risk of clogging fuel injectors and emission control devices.”

If you have been affected by cooking oil theft, report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101