Police urge Chesterfield residents to stay vigilant after spike in thefts from vehicles over last month

Chesterfield residents have been warned to stay vigilant and make sure their cars are secure – amid a rise in thefts from vehicles over the last four weeks.

Derbyshire Police have reported an increase in thefts from motor vehicles across Chesterfield over the last four weeks.

A force spokesperson said: “Number plates, tools and fuel have primarily been targeted by thieves. Please ensure you are taking appropriate steps to lessen your chances of becoming a victim of crime.”

The following advice was issued to residents to make sure their vehicles were not targeted by criminals:

Make sure you lock your vehicle and remove any valuables or tools when parked unattended.

Use car parks with security or CCTV if possible.

Park your car on a driveway or in a garage when possible.

Consider anti-theft number plate screws.

If you do have to park on a street, try to park in well-lit residential areas.