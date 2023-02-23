Police unveil new off-road bike fleet and promise tough action against illegal riders across Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police are regularly called to reports of motorbikes being used anti-socially across a range of locations across the county. The force are aware that this is a nuisance for many local communities and set out to help resolve this problem.

A fleet of new off-road bikes were launched this week – enabling officers to act quickly and prevent further disruption to local parks, nature reserves and trails.

The new fully operational off-road motorcycles are unmarked but fitted with lights and sirens. They will be available across Derbyshire to help with the policing of this problem.

The new bikes will help officers to tackle off-road riders.

A total of ten priority areas have already been targeted within Derbyshire – after being reported to officers by both members of the public and local policing teams.

The bikes mean that officers can easily approach and challenge anyone found riding off-road – resulting in more illegal bikes being seized and more anti-social behaviour being prevented.

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “My budget for 2022-23 made our roads policing unit more resilient with investment in new vehicles and resources. In the coming year there will be further investment.

“These off-road bikes will help Derbyshire Constabulary’s police officers to tackle a raft of crimes which blight our neighbourhoods. They will play an important role in the work to tackle the anti-social and criminal use of motorcycles, as well as a range of rural problems such as machinery theft, trespass and poaching.

“It’s important that police officers are provided with the right equipment and training to tackle the changing nature of crime and anti-social behaviour and I am pleased to see my investment being used to address problems that are of concern to local communities.”

Adam Titterton, from the roads policing unit, said: “We’ve seen a rise in the number of reports we receive about the illegal use of motorbikes in some of Derbyshire’s most beautiful parks and countryside.