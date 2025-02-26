Police uncover drugs and weapons - as drug raid in Derbyshire town sees three arrested

Police raided two properties in Belper following a drugs warrant.

Officers from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant at an address in Belper following reports of drug dealing on Monday, February 24.

Officers forced entry to the property and detained the occupants.

A large quantity of suspected Class B drugs, a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs, two zombie knifes, a knuckle duster, cash and other dealing paraphernalia were located inside the address.

Three electric Sur-Ron bikes and a vehicle were seized due to being used in crime.

A 49-year-old female, a 21-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

A further address in Belper was searched as part of the investigation resulting in further Class B drugs, an offensive weapon, cash and dealing paraphernalia being located.

PC Chamber, local police officer for the area, said: “Our stance on drug dealing is simple - we will not tolerate it here in Belper, and as shown in this case, our officers have eyes and ears in different parts of the town to stop dealers in their tracks and bring them to justice.

"These criminals make their profits from the misery of others and it is always good news when positive police takes drugs out of circulation.”