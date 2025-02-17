Police uncover drugs and dozens of weapons in Derbyshire town – as raid and vehicle stop lead to pair being arrested

A 17-year-old and a 50-year-old were arrested in a Derbyshire town after a simultaneous police raid and vehicle stop – which saw officers discover drugs, weapons and a large amount of cash.

On Tuesday, February 11, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out vehicle stop and executed a warrant simultaneously at a property in Ripley.

A team spokesperson said: “During the vehicle stop, two male occupants were arrested and during a search of the car, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones were seized.

“Inside the property in Ripley, a large quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found. Further cash, dozens of offensive weapons and several tasers were also seized.”

These weapons were discovered by officers inside the property.These weapons were discovered by officers inside the property.
A 50-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of the following offences:

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs

Possessing a firearm without a certificate

Possessing an offensive weapon in a private place

Assault of an emergency worker.

A 17-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of the following offences.

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs

Possessing a firearm without a certificate

Possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Both males have since been bailed pending further enquires.

