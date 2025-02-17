Police uncover drugs and dozens of weapons in Derbyshire town – as raid and vehicle stop lead to pair being arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old and a 50-year-old were arrested in a Derbyshire town after a simultaneous police raid and vehicle stop – which saw officers discover drugs, weapons and a large amount of cash.

On Tuesday, February 11, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out vehicle stop and executed a warrant simultaneously at a property in Ripley.

A team spokesperson said: “During the vehicle stop, two male occupants were arrested and during a search of the car, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones were seized.

“Inside the property in Ripley, a large quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found. Further cash, dozens of offensive weapons and several tasers were also seized.”

These weapons were discovered by officers inside the property.

A 50-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of the following offences:

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs

Possessing a firearm without a certificate

Possessing an offensive weapon in a private place

Assault of an emergency worker.

A 17-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of the following offences.

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs

Possessing a firearm without a certificate

Possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Both males have since been bailed pending further enquires.