Police uncover drugs and dozens of weapons in Derbyshire town – as raid and vehicle stop lead to pair being arrested
On Tuesday, February 11, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out vehicle stop and executed a warrant simultaneously at a property in Ripley.
A team spokesperson said: “During the vehicle stop, two male occupants were arrested and during a search of the car, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones were seized.
“Inside the property in Ripley, a large quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found. Further cash, dozens of offensive weapons and several tasers were also seized.”
A 50-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of the following offences:
Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs
Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs
Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs
Possessing a firearm without a certificate
Possessing an offensive weapon in a private place
Assault of an emergency worker.
A 17-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of the following offences.
Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs
Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs
Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs
Possessing a firearm without a certificate
Possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
Both males have since been bailed pending further enquires.