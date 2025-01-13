Police track down youths who kicked doors of elderly residents in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire police have tracked down the youths following reports of anti-social behaviour in Killamarsh.

Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington SNT have received reports of youths kicking elderly people’s doors in Killamarsh.

After listening to community concerns, police upped patrols in the area in a bid to address the issue.

Today (Monday, January 13) officers have confirmed that they were able to track down the youths responsible for the anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT said: “The youths involved will be dealt with appropriately, please continue to report ongoing anti-social behaviour in Killamarsh.

"'Just remember we do care, and we will take action on persons committing Anti-social behaviour in Killamarsh and Eckington in the future.”

Any anti-social behaviour can be reported to Derbyshire police using the following methods:

You can use a dedicated online contact form on the Derbyshire police website or call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment, you can use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]