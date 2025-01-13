Police track down youths who kicked doors of elderly residents in Derbyshire village
Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington SNT have received reports of youths kicking elderly people’s doors in Killamarsh.
After listening to community concerns, police upped patrols in the area in a bid to address the issue.
Today (Monday, January 13) officers have confirmed that they were able to track down the youths responsible for the anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT said: “The youths involved will be dealt with appropriately, please continue to report ongoing anti-social behaviour in Killamarsh.
"'Just remember we do care, and we will take action on persons committing Anti-social behaviour in Killamarsh and Eckington in the future.”
