Police track down three wanted men in Derbyshire town – with one arrested for five offences
Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Dales Local Policing Unit have arrested three wanted males in recent days.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Two males were arrested, due to being wanted on warrant for different offences (one was with the assistance of our colleagues from Chesterfield).
“One male who was wanted, was arrested for two shop thefts in the Matlock area, two occasions of being in possession of cannabis and GBH.”
Another individual was also arrested and remanded into custody in connection with two shop theft offences in the Matlock area.