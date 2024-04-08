Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Dales Local Policing Unit have arrested three wanted males in recent days.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Two males were arrested, due to being wanted on warrant for different offences (one was with the assistance of our colleagues from Chesterfield).

“One male who was wanted, was arrested for two shop thefts in the Matlock area, two occasions of being in possession of cannabis and GBH.”

