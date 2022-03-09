Police to tackle ‘unacceptable behaviour’ after vandalism spree from gang of youths in Derbyshire village
Police are investigating a series of criminal damage incidents in which properties were hit by a gang of youths in a Derbyshire village.
Last night, the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team reported a number of incidents involving criminal damage in Whitwell, with several properties being targeted.
Officers said that a large group of youths were spotted in the area at the time, and are linked to the vandalism.
An SNT spokesperson said: “This is unacceptable behaviour. It will not be tolerated. If you are a parent and allow your child to be out, be aware of what they are getting up to and who they are hanging around with.
“Don’t be surprised if we knock on your door.”
Whitwell residents are being asked to check their CCTV footage from between 7.00pm and 9.00pm yesterday evening to check for the group of youths, and to report if they recognise any faces.