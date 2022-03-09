Police to tackle ‘unacceptable behaviour’ after vandalism spree from gang of youths in Derbyshire village

Last night, the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team reported a number of incidents involving criminal damage in Whitwell, with several properties being targeted.

Officers said that a large group of youths were spotted in the area at the time, and are linked to the vandalism.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This is unacceptable behaviour. It will not be tolerated. If you are a parent and allow your child to be out, be aware of what they are getting up to and who they are hanging around with.

Properties in the village were vandalised by the gang of youths.

“Don’t be surprised if we knock on your door.”