After repeated reports of unsafe driving, anti-social behaviour and noise disturbance at the Saltergate multi-storey car park in Newbold, Chesterfield, Derbyshire Police have increased patrols.

Officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team patrolled the area in cars on Sunday evening.

Police have warned anyone causing a disturbance at the Saltergate multi-storey car park, that further action will be taken against them if necessary.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We have received a number of calls from the community who have been concerned about large gatherings of vehicles in the multi-storey car park on Saltergate in Chesterfield in the late evenings. The reports have been around unsafe and anti-social driving and noise nuisance.

“Officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams are carrying out patrols to deter gatherings and are working with Chesterfield Borough Council to find longer term solutions.

“We understand that people who are interested in cars want to meet chat, and admire each other’s vehicles, but this becomes unacceptable when the behaviour of some individuals becomes anti-social and potentially dangerous. It causes disruption and disturbance to other car park users and nearby residents and can pose a risk to public safety.

“We would also remind anyone organising large meets that they must seek the permission of the landowner beforehand.