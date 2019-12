Police think a duck found dead near Chesterfield was ‘killed with a catapult’.

Officers, along with the RSPCA, are appealing for more information after the duck was discovered at Grassmoor Country Park on December 4.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “It looks like it had been killed by a blow to the head, possibly caused by a small ball bearing from a catapult.

“If anyone knows of anyone using a catapult in that area call 101 and ask to speak to PC 2581.”