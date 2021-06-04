Police thank the public for their help after a missing Bolsover man is found
Last night officers asked for urgent help to trace a man who had gone missing from Bolsover.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:29 am
Robert Retallic, 37, was last seen in the Bolsover area at around 3pm on Thursday.
Officers were ‘extremely concerned’ about his safety and appealed to anyone who had seen him to get in touch.
However, Derbyshire police have now confirmed that they have located Mr Retallic.
A force spokesperson added: “Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”