Police thank the public for their help after a missing Bolsover man is found

Robert Retallic, 37, was last seen in the Bolsover area at around 3pm on Thursday.

Officers were ‘extremely concerned’ about his safety and appealed to anyone who had seen him to get in touch.

However, Derbyshire police have now confirmed that they have located Mr Retallic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are extremely concerned for the safety of missing Bolsover man Robert Retallic