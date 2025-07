Police officers have cordoned an area off pavement in front of three properties at Moorland View Road in Walton this afternoon (Thursday, July 31).

Witnesses have reported three ambulance vehicles and two police cars are currently in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "Officers are in attendance following a woman having suffered a medical episode in Caernarvon Close, Chesterfield. The call was received just after 2pm and officers remain at the scene.”

1 . Emergency services attend incident in Walton Emergency services are currently in attendance in Walton. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Emergency services attend incident in Walton Police officers have cordoned an area off pavement in front of residential properties at Moorland View Road in Walton. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales