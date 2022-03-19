Police tackle dangerous and uninsured drivers with number of seizures in Chesterfield and Staveley

Staveley SNT have seized a number of vehicles this week in between their usual duties. Officers received reports from the community in Brimington that a black Citroen C2, driven by an SNT target, had been racing up and down Grove Road in a dangerous manner.

Officers from Staveley SNT, Newbold SNT and the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended the area and located the vehicle, which was uninsured and subsequently seized.

The SNT had also received community intelligence about a well-known male, another target from the Staveley and Old Whittington area, who was riding a black moped without a driving licence or insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staveley SNT made a series of seizures in both Staveley and Chesterfield.

With the assistance of Newbold SNT, the moped was located on Gypsy Lane as it tried to make off from police but failed. This vehicle was also uninsured and seized by officers.

Whilst assisting Chesterfield section officers, Staveley SNT came across two males on the back of a pit bike on South Street North, New Whittington, heading towards Chesterfield Canal.

The bike rider had a pillion passenger on the back and he tried to make off along the pavements, but also failed and was quickly detained. The pit bike was seized and driver reported for having no licence or insurance.

Anyone with information regarding off road pit bikes or other vehicles without valid documents and insurance is asked to contact Staveley SNT using any of the below methods:

• Facebook – send a private message to Staveley SNT

• Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form