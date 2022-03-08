‘Parcels will unfortunately be delayed’ as Derbyshire police stop uninsured drivers delivering for ‘well-known company’

At around 2.15pm, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had stopped two Ford Transits at their M1 check-site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair of self-employed couriers were delivering for what officers said was a “well-known parcel company”, and both were found to uninsured.

The DRPU tweeted: “Your parcels will unfortunately be delayed. No doubt the courier company will be upset we've stopped them. Two words - due diligence.”