‘Parcels will unfortunately be delayed’ as Derbyshire police stop uninsured drivers delivering for ‘well-known company’
Police in Derbyshire pulled two drivers over who were delivering for a ‘well-known parcel company’ and found that both were uninsured.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:29 pm
At around 2.15pm, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had stopped two Ford Transits at their M1 check-site.
The pair of self-employed couriers were delivering for what officers said was a “well-known parcel company”, and both were found to uninsured.
The DRPU tweeted: “Your parcels will unfortunately be delayed. No doubt the courier company will be upset we've stopped them. Two words - due diligence.”