Police stop motorist who hit speeds of over 100mph on Derbyshire dual carriageway
Officers spotted a driver in Derbyshire who was reaching speeds of almost 110mph.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:20 pm
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported this morning that they had stopped a driver in Mickleover for speeding.
Officers recorded him hitting speeds of 109mph for two miles on the A38. He then drove straight through a red light, all without noticing the marked police car behind him.
The DRPU tweeted: “109 mph measured over 2 miles. Then through a red traffic light. With a marked police car behind him. Observations lacking. Court date guaranteed.