Police stop motorist who hit speeds of over 100mph on Derbyshire dual carriageway

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported this morning that they had stopped a driver in Mickleover for speeding.

Officers recorded him hitting speeds of 109mph for two miles on the A38. He then drove straight through a red light, all without noticing the marked police car behind him.

The DRPU tweeted: “109 mph measured over 2 miles. Then through a red traffic light. With a marked police car behind him. Observations lacking. Court date guaranteed.