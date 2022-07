Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the motorist was going so slowly because they were ‘busy on their phone’.

They added that the driver was so busy in fact, they failed to spot the police patrol vehicle beng used by stars of the Traffic Cops TV reality show PCs Jackson and Dawes.

The drver was stopped for going too slow