Police stop delivery driver in Derbyshire town whose licence expired nearly 40 years ago

At around 9.15pm on Saturday, March 5, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit acted on community intelligence and stopped a car in Ilkeston.

The driver was delivering food for a Chinese takeaway, but was found to only have a provisional licence that had expired in 1983.

Upon inspection, the vehicle was also in an unsafe condition. Two tyres were seriously warn and had their cord exposed, and the lights were defective, forcing officers to seize the car.