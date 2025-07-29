Police stop and seize illegal scooter near Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:32 BST
Officers have seized an e-scooter which was seen driving illegally near Chesterfield.

Officers spotted an e-scooter travelling along Derby Road in Clay Cross on Monday, July 28.

The vehicle, which was being ridden illegally, left the town before it was stopped and seized by police in Tupton.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Currently, it remains illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter on public roads, footpaths, cycle paths or any other public place. E-scooters can only be ridden on private land, with the land owners permission.”

Offences e-scooter riders could be liable for include driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, valid MOT or tax, and driving on a pavement or common land.

Failing to stop for police when riding an e-scooter makes the riders liable for failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable.

